Jeanne M. Picotte

BLAINE, Minn./CHIPPEWA -- Jeanne M. Picotte, 95, of Blaine and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Edgemont Place in Blaine, under the care of Allina Hospice.

Jeanne was born May 10, 1925, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Joseph Martin and Margaret Mary (Wall) Ryan. She graduated from McDonell Memorial High School.

On March 5, 1945, Jeanne married George L. Flug in Milwaukee and later married Lyman Picotte in Chippewa Falls Sept. 5, 1987. She was a banker at 1st National Bank in Chippewa Falls for many years.

Jeanne was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, Chippewa Falls Elks Lodge #1326 and the Secular Franciscans.

Jeanne is survived by one daughter, Maureen (Mike) Friedeck of Blaine; one stepson, Paul Picotte; one brother, Joseph Ryan of Bemidji, Minn.; two sisters, Joyce Ursic of Brookfield, Wis. and Catherine Ryan of Greenville, S.D.; one grandson, six stepgrandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her first husband, George Flug May 7, 1981, and her second husband, Lyman Picotte Aug. 9, 1993; her stepdaughter, Patricia Philippakis; her parents; and one granddaughter, Kristin A. Friedeck.

Private entombment services will be held at Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com.