ALTOONA, WI - Jeffrey D. Calkins, 61, of Altoona, died Friday, April 1, 2022 in Eau Claire while under the care of Dove West, St. Joseph's Hospice, and his family. Jeff was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019 and he bravely stepped up to the plate to face every challenge it threw his way.

Jeff was born in Chippewa Falls on March 29, 1961 to Andrew "Bud" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Gehl) Calkins.

Jeff was the proud father of two daughters, Bethany and Brittny. Throughout the last phase of his cancer journey one of life's greatest gifts was the time spent together.

Jeff was a lifelong sports enthusiast and he found joy in connecting with others while coaching, officiating, and playing sports. Some of Jeff's proudest moments were when he got to watch or coach his children and grandchildren in various sporting activities. Throughout his life Jeff participated in bowling, basketball, and softball leagues. He was an outfielder in softball known for his cannon arm and ability to dive for the catch. In his later days he often impressed his visitors with his sports knowledge and was known for watching ESPN all day. Jeff was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan. The Steelers always had his support, even in the seasons when his terrible towel collection couldn't help them to not be terrible.

Jeff worked for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital and then Hovland's where he retired. Jeff valued the years he spent volunteering at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, working as a recess aide for the Altoona schools in retirement, and all the connections he made along the way including "the boys" whom he enjoyed coffee with every weekend.

Jeff is survived by daughter, Bethany Calkins, her partner Mathew Adams, and her children Lily, Owen, Violet, and Mae Hunter. His daughter, Brittny Karnes, her husband Nathan Karnes, and their children Lundin, Georgia, and Mara Karnes. Bethany and Brittny's mother, Julie Pomietlo. Granddaughter, Chloe Wuollet and her grandmother, Kaylene Calkins. His siblings: Bernice Mayer (partner John), Cindy (Dan) Oninski, Roger Calkins (partner Krisann), Dorothy Calkins, Jackie Grindle (partner Dave), and Denise (Don) Loew. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and many great friends.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents; nephews: David Mayer and Dylan Hoke; and sister-in-law, Cheryl "Bunny" Calkins.

Jeff's family wishes to thank the team at the Mayo Cancer Center, Mary Lee, Mark, and the entire St. Joseph's hospice team, the wonderful staff at Dove West, and all those who visited and reached out to help Jeff along his journey.

Dad, we will always remember the strength and determination you demonstrated to overcome the odds. You are a survivor. Crack open a Leinies and light up a Swisher Sweet, you can rest now.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Mark Schwinn will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the funeral home.

