Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennifer G. Worthington
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Jennifer G. Worthington

Jennifer G. Worthington, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her residence.

Jennifer was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Glen and Genevieve (Hoehn) Hays.

Jennifer worked as a nursing assistant at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls for 40 years. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Jennifer is survived by one son, James (Debbie) Worthington of Frederic, Wis.; two daughters, Rebecca Havely of Houston, Texas and Theresa Worthington of Frederic; one brother, Michael (Kerry) Hays of McCall, Idaho; two sisters, Margaret (Kenneth) Schoenberg of Chippewa Falls and Constance Hays of Mounds View, Minn.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Jennifer was preceded in death by one daughter, Cyndy Geissler; her parents; and seven brothers, Roger, Jack, Tom, Bob, Jerry and James Hays and Henry Hays in infancy.

Jennifer was a diehard Packers fan and a formidable Scrabble opponent.

Per Jennifer's request, no services will be held.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We’ll all miss Aunt Jennifer at the family gatherings. She was always decked out in the theme of the holiday sweaters and earrings, or when her Packers were playing appropriately dressed in her Packer attire (always matching earrings). Fiercely loyal fan, and fiercely loyal to family. And boy was she a scrabble genius, She really took after Grandma that way. And how will Hallmark ever make it without their number one customer. Much love to cousins and their families. Looking forward to a time we can gather safely and share memories. Kathy and family.
Kathy Schoenberg-Ebertz
Family
January 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to you, Jim and Debbie. I knew your Mom from working at St Joe's where she was well loved by her colleagues. Her long service there: a tribute to her caring and loving nature. It is most difficult to lose your Mother. My thoughts are with you. May all the good memories you have of her get you through the sorrow.
Terri Marion Buhrow
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results