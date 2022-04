Jerry D. Jennings

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI - Jerry D. Jennings, age 90, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, February 27, at the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home.

Services will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Saturday, April 9th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation an hour before the service. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.