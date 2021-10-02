Joe Roach

Joe Roach, 89, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 30, 2021.

Joe was born November 27, 1931, in Baraboo, WI, the son of Bud and Gert (Rathman) Roach. He was united in marriage to Shirley A. Lindstrom on May 31, 1952 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, WI.

He attended Holy Ghost Grade School and McDonell Memorial High School.

Joe joined the USAF in November of 1949. After Basic Training he attended Radio Mechanic School at Scott Field, IL. When training was completed in December 1950, he went first to Clark AFB in the Philippines for three months training then to Korea in May of 1951. He continued serving our country for 20 years, retiring in February of 1970. His wife and family served with him from 1952 until 1970, completing three tours of duty overseas; two in England and one Germany. After retiring from the USAF, Joe worked for Tandy Corp as a Radio Shack Manager first in Houston, TX, and then in Eau Claire, WI. In 1976 Joe began working at St. Joseph's Hospital in the Maintenance Department, primarily as a BMET, retiring in 1991.

Joe had many passions. He enjoyed spending time with his family. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. He also enjoyed his many friends and coffee buddies at Bresina's and the Chippewa Family Restaurant. Joe enjoyed fishing, especially at the annual family fishing trip up north with his brother, sons, grandsons, nephews, and special friends. Joe's hobby since retiring was making custom fishing rods for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary Jakubowski.

Joe is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley; his sons: Kevin (Bonita) of Eau Claire, Brian (Candy) of San Antonio, TX, Steven (Beth) of Chippewa Falls, and Mark (Gloria) of Spokane, WA; his daughters: Genevieve (Jim) Spaeth of Jim Falls, and Maria (Jeff) Blum of Chippewa Falls; as well as 13 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Bob (Joan) of Waterloo, IA, and Chuck (Maureen) of Chippewa Falls; and his sister, Cheri (Del) Showers of Chippewa Falls; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A special "thank you" and deep appreciation to St. Joseph's Hospice for their care for Joe and his family during his final days.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls with Father Brandon Guenther celebrating the mass. Inurnment will follow at Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral mass at church.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, a donation to the Disabled American Veterans would be appreciated online at www.dav.org.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.