John Anthony Perri

John Anthony Perri, the eldest of two children, was born March 12, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA to John and Katherine Perri. He died on April 2, 2022.

John graduated from Indiana State Teachers College in Pennsylvania in 1962 with a degree in Art Education. He went on to earn two Masters Degrees; one in Education also from Indiana and one in Ceramic Art from Alfred University College of Ceramic Design, Alfred, New York.

Before coming to the University of Wisconsin-Stout, he taught in the public schools in Pittsburgh, PA. When he started at Stout in 1966, he and his colleagues were instrumental in creating what would become the largest art and design department in the State of Wisconsin. For 32 years, he cherished the bonds that he created with his students.

John married Florence McLennan, a college sweetheart, on November 10, 1962 in Pittsburgh, PA. The marriage produced two wonderful sons, Christopher and Michael.

Besides his outstanding teaching, John was known for his beautiful pottery. Having people use his ceramics brought him great joy. His avocation was carpentry and making wonderful wooden toys for his grandchildren.

John was an active volunteer for such organizations as Habitat for Humanity, Stepping Stones, "Pounding Fathers" and The Humane Society where he hand-painted all the pet memorials on their wall.

John is survived by his wife, Florence, whom he lovingly referred to as "my bride" for the past 59 years; and his son, Christopher and his grandchildren: Josephine and Ian and their mother, Stefanie Pusateri; and his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Margaret; the wonderful daughter he never had; and his granddaughter, Emma.

John will be missed by all who knew him, especially his sister, Janet Hansom, a very special nephew, Robert Morgan, and his dearest friends, Rob Wilson, his co-worker in the ceramics lab, and his wife, Katie, John Thomas and Kathy Ruggles.

Over the years, the following friends have meant so much to John and Florence: David and Diane Holmstrom, Mary and Bernie Orfield, Mary O'Meara, Sharon Wold, and "honorary son" Scott Weber.

The family would like to personally thank Doctor Michael Phillips of Mayo Health System for his years of care for John, as well as Mayo Hospice. We especially would like to thank Our House Memory Care for their compassionate care during John's final days. Your love and extraordinary care you provided John and all of the residents will never be forgotten.

Rather than mourn his death, John would want us all to celebrate his life at a memorial service at a later date. John - the world was a better place with you in it. Into Paradise, the angels have led you.