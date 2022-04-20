John Dean Trainor

MENOMONIE - On Sunday evening January 30, 2022, John Dean Trainor, age 96, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at the Neighbors of Dunn County.

He was born September 25, 1925, on a farm in Eau Galle, WI to Elbert and Winogene (Fisher) Trainor. When John was five their family moved to the Trainor family farm in the town of Lucas on County Road P. He grew up there developing strong family values, and close personal ties with his three brothers and five sisters. He graduated from the Dunn County School of Agriculture in Menomonie, WI.

John married the love of his life Betty Draeger on September 24,1948 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI. Together they raised a family on the farm west of his parents. John and Betty loved to play cards weekly with their neighbors at the local card clubs as well as read the daily newspaper and rest in the afternoon sun. They loved to travel around the county on road trips with their family. John would strike up a conversation with any local person along the way to satisfy his natural curiosity of everything around him.

He was active in his community by helping on the addition of Peace Lutheran Church and participating on the building committee of Lucas School. He was a Board Member of the Town of Lucas. John was the founder of Trainor's Sugar Bush, producer of pure maple syrup and he enjoyed traveling around Wisconsin stocking stores with maple syrup. His maple syrup placed 1st at the 2011 North American Annual Meeting in Frankenmouth, MI.

John was an outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in the woods gathered ginseng, butternuts, and morel mushrooms. John was an expert in identifying local trees species in the woods. In addition, he liked to hunt and fish with his wife Betty, family and friends. Betty caught bigger fish and shot larger bucks than John many times. This fact seemed to give John joy even though he was by nature competitive. His biggest catch was a 239-pound halibut in Alaska.

John was a born leader. John and his brother Bob directed the local deer hunting drives after their father Elbert passed away. It was no small task directing the Trainor family members in an orderly manner during these deer drives. John's actions made him loved by all his family and community throughout his life.

He is survived by his siblings: Janice Miller, Rosemary Christianson, Thomas (Jo) Trainor, Kathleen (Bruce) Trinko; and a sister-in-law Fran (Draeger) Delia. He is also survived by his children: Steven (Christine) Trainor, Gerald (Rhonda) Trainor, Ronald (Yvonne) Trainor, Jeffrey (Julie) Trainor, Lori, and Linda (Mike); his 14 grandchildren; his 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Betty, his parents Elbert and Winogene, sisters Lucille Werner, and Merle Schultz, brothers Robert Trainor and William Trainor, and his grandson Christopher Trainor.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Burial will be at Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

Memorials can be directed to Peace Lutheran Church in honor of John.

