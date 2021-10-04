Menu
Joyce Claudette "Claudie" Dzubay
Joyce Claudette "Claudie" Dzubay (Miller)

MINNEAPOLIS - Joyce Claudette "Claudie" Dzubay (Miller) age 86, of Minneapolis, formerly of Chippewa Falls. Preceded in death by parents: Claude and Velma, brothers: Alan and Roger and her loving husband Bill. Survived by siblings: Kurt (Sue) Miller, Keven Miller, Cheryl Sneen and Candy Miller. Funeral service at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH 110 East Grand St., Chippewa Falls, WI Friday – October 8th, 2021 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, St. Anthony, MN. Memorials preferred to the family. To view full obituary please go to: www.kozlakradulovich.com

"A Celebration of Life"

763-783-1100


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
110 East Grand Street, Falls, WI
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
110 East Grand Street, Falls, WI
Oct
8
Interment
3:00p.m.
St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery
3025 Stinson Blvd. NE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN
