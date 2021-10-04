Joyce Claudette "Claudie" Dzubay (Miller)

MINNEAPOLIS - Joyce Claudette "Claudie" Dzubay (Miller) age 86, of Minneapolis, formerly of Chippewa Falls. Preceded in death by parents: Claude and Velma, brothers: Alan and Roger and her loving husband Bill. Survived by siblings: Kurt (Sue) Miller, Keven Miller, Cheryl Sneen and Candy Miller. Funeral service at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH 110 East Grand St., Chippewa Falls, WI Friday – October 8th, 2021 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, St. Anthony, MN. Memorials preferred to the family. To view full obituary please go to: www.kozlakradulovich.com

"A Celebration of Life"

763-783-1100