Judith I. Decker

DAYTON, Ohio/CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Judith I. Decker, 67, of Ohio and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Dayton.

Judy was born May 6, 1953, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Adelbert and Arlene (Fritsche) Decker.

Judy graduated from Chi-Hi in 1971. She liked crafts, jewelry, and painting.

Judy is survived by one daughter, Amy Scheel of Chippewa Falls; two sons, James Schultz of Columbia, Mo., and John (Diana) Schultz of Kettering, Ohio; two brothers, James (Audrey) and Dale (Robin) Decker; five sisters, Phyllis (Alvin) Johnson, Diane (Charles) McCreary, Sharon (Robert) Connell, Carol (Steve) Day and Paula (Michael) Ericksen; seven grandchildren, 24 nieces and nephews, 52 great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jamie Scheel; her parents; two brothers, Galen and David Decker; her niece, Mary Beth Parish; and great-nephew, Kristopher Rahr.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, until the time of services at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.