Judith Marie Rooney

Judith Marie Rooney, 73, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Brunswick, Md.

She leaves behind her children, Dennis Jr., Michael and Amy; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; and granddaughter, Danielle.

Judy was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from McDonnel High School in 1964. Judy earned several certifications for dietary needs and was the head cook at Record Street Home, in Frederick, Md., until her retirement. All that knew her were showered with her love and precious spirit.

During this unprecedented time with virus concerns, the family will be holding a memorial ceremony at Arlington Cemetery, where Judy will be laid to rest with her husband. Announcements will be made in the future.

In lieu of flowers/contributions, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This was Judy's most precious charity.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Md., and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.