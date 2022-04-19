Judith A. Sires

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Judith A. Sires, 84, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Dove Healthcare West.

Judy was born June 10, 1937 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Wallace and Lorraine (O'Connell) Sinette. She graduated in 1955 from McDonell Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. She started work with St. Joseph's Hospital as a part of the new hospital building team. Once the hospital was completed, she was part of the team that planned the building of The LE Phillips Libertas Center in Chippewa Falls. She was proud of the work that she did and happy to serve patients as they entered the facility. Many of the patients that entered were in their darkest days and she was blessed to be part of their journey to sobriety.

Judy was always aware of everyone else's needs. Even in her older years she would put the needs of others first. She was often described as a second mom to many.

On June 7, 1958, Judith married Robert Sires at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. They enjoyed a wonderful life together and they were married for 61 years until he passed away in 2019. She enjoyed spending time on the golf course with Bob and their numerous friends. They loved to golf and to travel. She was thrilled to get a hole-in-one with her grandsons Sam and Elliot as witnesses! She and Bob spent 13 years "wintering" in Florida where they golfed and played cards with dozens of friends. She loved playing cards and belonged to a card club that played "Hand and Foot" on a monthly basis and took home the winnings many times! Judy will be remembered as the "Social Director". She was always planning get together's, girl's trips, and the like. If there was fun to be had, Judy would find it, often with a glass of Moscato in her hand. Judy had a rare comedic talent. She could remember a million jokes and tell them all with perfect timing.

Judy was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and truly lived life as a Christian. She and Bob worked hard to provide all five children with a Catholic education. After retirement, she dedicated time to "The Spirit of Christmas" as a volunteer. As Robert's health deteriorated from Parkinson's, she cared for him by spending every day with him in his nursing home for five years.

Judy spent her last year at the Manor Independent Living in Chippewa Falls, Our House Assisted living in Chippewa Falls and in her final days, Dove West Healthcare in Eau Claire. The family would like to thank the employees at each of these facilities for their dedication to her and her family.

Judy is survived by three sons: James Sires and Daniel (Kathy) Sires both of Eau Claire and Jon (Amy) Sires of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Nancy Sires of Chippewa Falls and Patricia (Scott) Campbell of Eau Claire; one sister who was more like a daughter than a sister, Mary Sinette of Chippewa Falls, one brother, David Sinette of Eau Claire, one brother-in-law Richard Sires of Eau Claire; one sister-in-law, Janice (Arthur) Jackson of Forest Lake, MN; 14 grandchildren and 9 plus great-grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband Robert; by her parents, three sisters: Marilyn Sinette, Barbara Christopherson, and Jean Ann English; one grandson, Elliot Campbell; one granddaughter, Dawn Sires, one granddaughter-in-law, Rachel Hagedorn, and one great-grandson, Noah Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Olaf's Parish in Eau Claire. Father James Kurzynski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Olaf's Parish, Eau Claire. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com