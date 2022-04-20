Julie Ann Frieburg (nee Albrecht)

GLENWOOD CITY - On "Twosday" 2-22-22, Julie Ann Frieburg (nee Albrecht), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire due to complications from COVID-19 pneumonia. Over the years, she also quietly battled Multiple Sclerosis and endured several bouts of cancer, but always with a smile on her face and a positive attitude.

Julie will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched whether they were former students or old or new acquaintances alike. Julie was born on September 7, 1941 to Walter and Gladys (nee Wold) Albrecht. She grew up in Glenwood City and lived on the family farm a few miles out of town for most of her life. Julie graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1959 and the Wisconsin State College at River Falls (UW-River Falls) with an Elementary Education Degree in 1963. She met her loving husband Don while waitressing at the Blue Diamond Supper Club in Menomonie and they were married at the parsonage of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Glenwood City on August 30, 1963, with several witnesses in attendance.

Julie began her teaching career at Pine Hill Elementary in Cottage Grove, MN. After living and teaching in the St. Paul Park/Cottage Grove area for almost 9 years, Julie, Don, and their three children moved back to the family farm in Glenwood City in 1973, where she continued her life-long dream of educating tomorrow's youth. Julie taught sixth and third grade until her retirement in 2002. Julie not only taught her students academics and life skills but also worked to instill in them all the qualities and values that she herself possessed, as Julie was known for her compassion and kindness to everyone she met. She truly lived by the Golden Rule and always saw the best in everyone.

She enjoyed visiting with others and was genuinely curious about the lives and families of all whom she encountered. Julie thoroughly enjoyed being creative and artsy as well as all things literary such as reading, journaling, and all types of "word games".

Throughout the years, Julie was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed participating in her investment clubs and her card-club group. Julie got to travel and experience much of the world, visiting such places as Nashville, Biloxi, Alaska, Banff, Canada, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. Over the past 20 or so years, Julie and Don spent time at their "snowbird" home in Florence, AZ, where they developed many wonderful friendships.

Julie is survived by her husband Don, of 58 years; her son David (Janelle) of Glenwood City, WI; and their children: Justin; and his sons Collin and Oliver; Jessica (Ryan Stangl); and their children: Trevor, Ella, Evelyn, and Emersyn, and Jenna. Julie is also survived by her son Jeff (Amy) of Osseo, WI; and their children: Hattie, Sawyer, and Hazel; as well as her daughter Nikki (Jeff) Holden of Eau Claire, WI; and their children: Micale (Emily) and Carter (Brittnie). She is further survived by her brother Charlie (Shirley) Albrecht of Webster, WI; and her sister Rosalie Nelson of Mauston, WI; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Gladys Albrecht, her in-laws Oscar and Avanell Frieburg, and brother-in-law, Doug Nelson.

Arrangements are being made by Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI (andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com). A "Celebration of Life"' will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City, WI, with social time beginning at 10:30 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., and a luncheon to follow. Donations in memory of Julie can be made to the Glenwood City Historical Society or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at the following link: https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Julie-A-Frieburg-Memorial.

No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart.