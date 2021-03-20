Kathleen 'Kathy' Louise Riegert

Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Riegert, 79, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden died peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family.

Kathy was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Eugene and Beatrice (Witt) McDonald. On July 9, 1960, Kathy married her tall, handsome sweetheart, Gerald T. Riegert, of Stetsonville, Wis., at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Together, they had three children, Renee, Roxanne, and Kelly. They raised their family in Cornell, and later built a home on Lake Holcombe. Over the years they made many memories with their daughters, family and friends, spending time on the lake, skiing, boating, snowmobiling, camping and traveling. Many home videos were watched over the last few weeks that showed what an amazing life they had.

During her career as an administrative assistant, Kathy worked at Custom Machine Products, Cray Research/Silicon Graphics and finally retired from Hubbard Scientific in 2007. Those who worked with Kathy over the years will always remember her strong work ethic, professionalism, and compassionate charm she brought to work every day.

In her younger years you could find Kathy line dancing or swinging on the dance floor with Jerry ("once all the other ladies had their turn," she liked to joke). She was an excellent cook and her recipes are cherished and will be passed on through the years. Kathy was always up for a casino trip and loved to win on the slots. During the spring and summer, she loved digging in her flower beds and watching her beautiful flowers blossom, especially the lilies. Kathy was an avid football fan, always cheering on her Green Bay Packers, but also knew more football stats than most men … she kept up on her football!

Kathy loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren. She was their biggest cheerleader in everything they did … and always with the best, most loving hug that only a mother and grandmother can give.

Those who knew Kathy will always remember her love for life. She always made time for the ones she loved and never missed a birthday, life event, or special occasion. She will be missed every single day by all that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Eugene; granddaughter, Krystal Komanec; sister, Patricia LeDuc; son-in-law, Leon Wurzer; brother-in-law, Michael "Mick" Hansman Sr., and brother-in-law, Ed Hawkinson.

Kathy is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald; three daughters, Renee Wurzer of St. Louis, Mo., Roxanne (George) Komanec of Bloomer, and Kelly Thompson of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Amy (Mike), Bryan (Kathryn), Alexandra, Jerald, Kennedy, and Cody; seven great-grandchildren, Avery, Cannon, Jaxyn, Milaney, Abygail, Rexlynn, and Vivienne; her sisters, Betty and Jeanne; and her extended family and many friends.

During her final weeks on this earth Kathy was surrounded by her husband, family and many friends. Cards, flowers and love poured in for the woman who was so special to many.

We will miss you every single day, but we know that you will always be with us, cheering us on and supporting us from above.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden, with lunch to follow. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services. A burial service will be held at a later date, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

