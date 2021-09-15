Kathy Cherrier Ayres

Kathy Cherrier Ayres passed peacefully at home with dignity and grace on September 5, 2021. Kathy lost her battle to cancer but won her journey on living her best life.

Kathy was born on April 26, 1948, in Menomonie, WI to Bernard and Veronice Wolf. Kathy married Paul Cherrier, August 31, 1964. They had two children together, Theodore "Ted" and Matthew "Matt". They later divorced. Kathy then married Fred Ayres and were married for 36 years.

Kathy is survived by her husband Fred Ayres; by her son Ted (Erika), Woodinville, WA and son Matt, Burnsville, MN. Kathy is further survived by Ted and Erika's children: Max, Jack, Lucy and Ella; as well as Matt's children: McKinley and Nicholas. Kathy is also survived by her sister Karen Retzloff. Kathy was preceded by her brother Terry Wolf and sister Karmen Draegger.

Kathy will be remembered most for the unconditional love for her community, friends but most importantly family. No matter what was happening in her world, she would always share her gift of time and love.

Her greatest legacy will be as a grandma to her six grandchildren. Countless hours of playing Monopoly and Uno, reading books, shopping trips to Target, making special breakfasts, FaceTime calls to just catch up, pillow fights, sword fights, boat rides, campfires, making smores, eating smores, travel adventures, driving to watch kids sporting events, birthday celebrations and always making them special but what she loved most was sitting and listening to the joy of life through her grandchildren's eyes. She gave her whole heart to her grandchildren, and she will live in their hearts forever.

For our family and many friends whose lives she touched, she will leave an emptiness in our hearts. She would want us to fill that emptiness with love remembering her and the fun times we shared. "When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." – Kalil Gibran

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the Eau Claire Mayo Cancer Center and the Mayo Hospice team. They were her foundation and support through her journey with cancer. There was a mutual care and love shared between the staff and Kathy that brought her so much comfort.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mayo Clinic Cancer. Please indicate when making the gift that it is a memorial gift in memory Kathleen Cherrier-Ayres for the purpose of:

Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire – Breast Cancer - Mail: Checks can be made directly to Mayo Clinic and sent to: Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905: Ensure to mark in note section on check: EAU CLAIRE Cancer Center - Phone: To make a gift by credit card or to speak to a Development Representative, please call 507-284-2264 or 855-852-8129 (toll-free) between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday. Online: Gifts can be made online by visiting https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC.

Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Newman, the Roman Catholic Parish at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Dan Oudenhoven officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial of Ashes will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Rosehill Cemetery in Downsville, WI. Celebration of Life will take place at Eau Juicy, 2106 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.