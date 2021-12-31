Menu
Keith A. Tarbox
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Keith A. Tarbox

LAKE HALLIE - Keith A. Tarbox, 65, of Lake Hallie, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Keith was born to Ardell and Marilyn (Denning) Tarbox, in Elmhurst, IL, on November 23, 1956. After high school Keith served his country with the National Guard until his Honorable Discharge. He worked at the Chippewa Area Ambulance as an E.M.T. He then worked for the Hallie Police Dept. as a patrol officer and was a volunteer fire fighter for the Chippewa Fire Protection District and a founding member of the dive team. Keith was then a fire investigator for E.F.I. Global, Inc. He was currently serving on the Police Commission and the Lake Hallie Parks and Rec.

Keith coached softball, loved photography and was an avid Packer Fan. When anyone needed a hand, he was there to help in any way. Keith was a loving and caring dad, papa, and brother that will be missed by all who knew him.

Keith is survived by his daughters: Tiana Tarbox (Adam Liedl) and Keysha Tarbox; grandchildren: Jolea Tarbox and Armani Torres; siblings: Kimberly Starr, Kenneth (Julie) Tarbox, and Kevin Tarbox; along with many other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Interment will be in Copp Cemetery, Town of Anson, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family that will be later donated.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jan
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
