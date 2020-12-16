Kenneth L. Reed Jr.

EAU CLAIRE -- Kenneth L. Reed Jr. "Zip, DeerNek, or Toad," 81, of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at River Pines in Altoona with his family by his side after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Ken was born July 12, 1939, the oldest child of Ken Sr. and Frances (Garnett) Reed. He grew up in Eau Claire and Hallie area. At age 15 ½ he drove and worked for Spickler Garbage and Storlies DX Gas Station. At age 17, Ken quit high school and joined the Marines. He got an honorable discharge for very bad knees and being sick with pneumonia twice while in. In 1958, with friends, Larry Heller and Butch Kerry, Ken went to Kenosha, Wis. to work at American Motors. In 1959, Ken married Patricia Owen, and they settled in Kenosha for 10 years. Ken also worked part time through the years for Bell City Founderie, drove cab in Racine, Wis., worked for Private Police, and Printing Developing Inc. In 1966, Ken and Pat moved back to Eau Claire, and Ken worked at National Presto Plant when they made shells for the Vietnam War. In 1969, Ken started working at Uniroyal Tire Plant and retired from there after 24 years. Wanting to keep busy after retirement, Ken worked part time for Jim Gruen and Ken Stolp. He then began driving for Western Wisconsin Auto Auction for many years. He also worked part time at Pine Edge Mobile Home Park, where Ken and Pat lived.

Ken enjoyed plowing snow, mowing grass, and watching the park for the owner when he was not available. (Thanks for everything, JB) Ken enjoyed staying busy. Ken also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having breakfast on Thursdays with his driving buddies. For a few years every October, Ken went to Montana to hunt with friend John Bauer and his brothers. He always had a great time being with his hunting buddies.

Ken is survived by his wife, Patricia of 61 years of marriage; children, Ann, Chris, and Andrew (Sheila); grandchildren, Johnathon Kloss, Jason Kloss, Parker Reed, and Austin Reed; great-grandchildren, Levi, Lukas, Lily, Aaron, Kenney Jay, Patty Ann, and Quinten Kloss; and sister, Nancy (Lee) Benson of Tucson, Ariz.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; a premature daughter, Susan; and a very beloved granddaughter, Taylor Reed.

A small memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.