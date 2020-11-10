Kevin D. Semanko

CADOTT -- Kevin D. Semanko, 47, of Cadott passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, following a 13-month courageous battle with glioblastoma.

Kevin was born Sept. 24, 1973 in Chippewa Falls, to Larry and Billie Semanko. He grew up in the Chippewa Falls area, graduating from the Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1991. After high school, Kevin attended the Chippewa Valley Technical College obtaining and Associate Degree in police science.

On June 1, 1996, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Catrina. Together they had two children, Faith and Jaret. Kevin was always proud of any and all the children's accomplishments and rarely missed events involving the children. He loved to make people laugh, was giving, kind and a devoted father and husband enjoying nothing more than spending time with Catrina and the kids. He was taken too soon and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Kevin worked for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for over 25 years at several facilities through the state. In September 2019, Kevin was appointed to the position of Warden at Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Larry and Susan Semanko of Eau Claire, and Billie and James McCulloch of Danbury, Wis.; his wife, Catrina Semanko of Cadott; his children, Faith and Jaret Semanko of Cadott; his siblings, Teri(Mitch) Schanus of Prescott, Wis., Annita Wozniak of Oregon, Wis. Leah (Mike) Betz of Caledonia, Minn., Sheila Papiernik of Chippewa Falls, Kelly (Troy) Rognholt of Eau Claire, Mary Semanko of Trinity, Fla. Michael (Ashley) Semanko of Eau Claire, Cindy Semanko of Eau Claire, and Anna Semanko of Eau Claire; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at The View, in Chippewa Falls, for immediate family, and from 2 to 5 p.m. for friends, family and the public.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott assisted the family with arrangements.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the Service, Social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are Mandatory.