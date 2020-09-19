Kirk Stewart English

Kirk Stewart English, 73, of Bemidji, loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept, 16, 2020, while on a golf trip in Crosslake, Minn.

Kirk was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Marshall, Minn., the son of Vernon "Harris" and Ruth English. He grew up and attended Marshall public schools graduating from Marshall High School in 1965. He then attended and graduated with a civil engineering degree from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities campus. Kirk was a proud alumnus of the U of MN and feverishly cheered for all things Gophers. Following graduation, he was employed by the MN DNR and relocated to Bemidji, where he served as a water hydrologist until his retirement in 2010. Kirk was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Bemidji Town & Country Club. His proudest golfing moment was when he a shot a 71 one under par at Meadowbrook Golf Course, the course that he learned to play golf on in Hopkins, Minn., in a driving rain storm. Until he shot his best round of the year (86) the day before his death in Crosslake, Minn., with his lifelong friend, Mark Moran. Kirk was a quiet, reserved man who loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Theirl); children, Mark English and his wife, Katrina of Brooklyn Park, Katie Warnock and her husband, Jevon of Fort Collins, Colo., Jason Haley and his wife, Rachel of River Falls, Wis., and Megan and her husband, Aeron of Bemidji; grandchildren, Logan, Haley, Elliana, Annika, Ireland, Isabelle, Marin, Danica, Avery, and Mackenzie. He is also survived by his best friend, Mark Moran, whom he enjoyed countless adventures with through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant granddaughter, Carson.

A celebration of Kirk's life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire, Wis. 54703. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Masks are requested for anyone wishing to pay their respects.