Korey D. Bernier
1989 - 2022
BORN
1989
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Prayer Service
Mar, 26 2022
3:30p.m.
Fill Inn Station
Korey D. Bernier

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Korey "Buck" D. Bernier, 33, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning, March 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls.

Korey was born at St Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, on January 25, 1989, to David and Kim (Shilha) Bernier. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2008 and proceeded on to further his education at UW Stout in Menomonie. In 2012 he began his career as a sales consultant at Chilson Automotive in Lake Hallie.

Buck enjoyed going hunting, was an active member of the Westgate Sportsman's Club, Ducks Unlimited and trap league. He enjoyed many hunting trips with his group of best friends which included multiple trips to South Dakota prairie dog hunting and one very eventful trip to Texas hog hunting where Buck was the only one to harvest a wild hog on public land. The memories from these trips will forever be enjoyed by his friends over a few cold beers.

When he was younger, Buck stayed busy raising calves and caring for the many cats and dogs on his family farm. As he grew older his love for the farm continued and he was always around to lend a helping hand.

Korey is survived by his parents: David and Kim; twin sister, Katie Oliver and brother-in-law, John Oliver; nieces: Grace Marie and Mollie Catherine Oliver; paternal grandmother, Yvonne Bernier; and maternal grandmother JoAnne Shilha all of Chippewa Falls; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Bernier; maternal grandfather, Harold Shilha; aunt, Mary Shilha; and cousin, Kristen Bathke.

Buck loved his family and friends and had a special place in his heart for his nieces, Grace and Mollie. He especially loved to spoil them with gifts big and small. Buck will be truly missed by everyone that knows him. He will be remembered as a fun; outgoing and big-hearted person and his memory will shine forever.

A celebration of life will be held at the Fill Inn Station in Chippewa Falls on March 26, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be provided by Pastor Aaron Sturgis of Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations are appreciated for the creation of a memorial honoring Korey's life.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls will be assisting the family.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Prayer Service
3:30p.m.
Fill Inn Station
Chippewa Falls, WI
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fill Inn Station
Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
