Laura J. Rose

Laura J. Rose, 61, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after a year long battle with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Laura was the youngest daughter of Robert H. and Betty J. Rose. Laura was born Oct. 21, 1958, in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1977.

Laura provided childcare for the Maureen Hartsough family for many years, with them becoming her second family. She also did childcare for the Dr. Les Harrison family. She went back to school and earned a diploma in the medical administrative assistant field. She was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, for over 30 years. Over her 30 years there, she grew many friendships that bloom yet today.

Laura loved her cats, but never more than two at a time. Any cat that became hers was a lucky cat indeed. She also enjoyed feeding the birds in her backyard and taking delight in seeing the regular visitors or a new unusual species.

Those left to cherish the memories of Laura are her father, Robert; sister, Patty; brother, Tim; nephew, Matthew Richards; great-nieces; great-nephew; brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Richards; childhood friend, Colleen Cardinal; her two cats, Buddy and Fredricka II; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; sister, Sally Richards; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service for Laura will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service Saturday.

Masks are required and appreciated by the family. The funeral service will be live streamed and recorded on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Laura-Rose.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your favorite charity.

