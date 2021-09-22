Laurie Lynette Lutz

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Laurie Lynette Lutz (nee Hetrick), age 52, of Chippewa Falls, WI died Friday September 10, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI.

Laurie was born September 5, 1969 in Cumberland, WI to Ronald G. and Marjorie J. (James) Hetrick.

She graduated High School in Boyceville, WI and later entered the US Army where she served at Fort Lee in Virginia.

Laurie loved to spend time with her grandchildren, do crafts, she was very committed to helping the homeless where she ran a group called "The Giving Tree". She was a loving and caring women who opened her arms to many.

Laurie is preceded in death by her mother Marjorie, grandparents Betty (Wesley) James and granddaughter Aria Renee Goodman.

Laurie is survived by children: Heather Richardson, Hannah Goodman (Billy), Haley Richardson, Melissa Richardson, Courtney Richardson and Scotty Lutz; Laurie was in the process of adopting Shelby Stewart; 14 grandchildren; father Ronald Hetrick; brothers and sister: Matt Hetrick (Jodi), Heidi Burton and Adam Hetrick. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI with Steve Crites officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Glenwood Cemetery Glenwood City, WI. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to services.