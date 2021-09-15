Lawrence Sydney Wright

NAPLES, FL - Lawrence Sydney Wright, 98, passed away on August 27, 2021 in Naples, Florida. Larry was born in Fall River, WI on January 29, 1923 where he was lovingly raised by his aunt and uncle William and Anna Miller after Josephine's sudden death.

After graduating from Fall River High School in 1941, Larry left to attend Stout Institute in Menomonie, WI where he would earn BS and MS Degrees in Industrial Education. He enlisted in the Naval Reserve in 1942 and served in the Navy from 1943-1946 as part of the amphibious forces in the Pacific Theatre. Larry married Jeanette Hamann of Columbus, WI on May 30, 1945.

Larry joined the faculty at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA from 1949-1951 and again from 1954-1967. He completed his Ed.D. at the University of Missouri in 1954 and in 1967 he became a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Stout until his retirement as Associate Dean for Graduate Studies and Curriculum in 1988.

Throughout their marriage and in retirement Larry and Jeanette treasured their church community, traveling, and visiting family and grandchildren until Jeanette's death in 1992. Larry continued his lifelong dedication to Rotary by serving as a District Governor during this time. In 1996 he married Lorna Gauthier of Menomonie, WI. Larry and Lorna also traveled extensively, cherished church and musical activities, and enjoyed spending time with family, now expanded to include Lorna's six adult children and their families.

Larry's life was distinguished as one of service. Whether as a young Eagle Scout, a President of the PTA, Church Treasurer, or Chair of the Myrtle Werth Hospital Board, throughout his life Larry sought opportunities to serve others. His spirit of generosity, quiet strength, and subtle humor will be missed by his many friends and his loving family.

Larry is survived by his wife Lorna; daughters: Rebecca (Ed Fromkin) Wright and Sandra (Al) Imdieke; stepchildren: Meri (Janice Culnane) Gauthier, Charles (Jeri) Gauthier, Gregory (Travis Armstrong) Gauthier, Michael (LeAnn Geshick) Gauthier, Tracy Gauthier, and Betsy (Steve) Gauthier-Koth; sisters-in-law: Char (Don) Miller and Phyllis (Eugene) Hamann; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Josephine Wright and William and Anna Miller; his wife Jeanette Wright; brothers Charles Wright, Robert Wright, Milford Wright, Bill Miller, Don Miller; sister Mary Lu Jedamus; brothers-in-law Eugene Hamann and Paul Jedamus; sisters-in-law Beverly Miller, Lorraine Wright, Lucille Wright and Esther Wright.

A Celebration of Life was held in Naples, FL, on August 31, 2021 and interment will occur on October 16, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, WI. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Larry can be made by check, payable to the Stout University Foundation and directed to the Stout University Foundation, PO Box 790, Menomonie, WI 54751. Please add in the memo line of the check "Gauthier/Wright Endowment Fund". If individuals would like to make a gift by credit card, visit: https://www.uwstout.edu/make-gift-uw-stout In the Comment Box, please add "In Memory of Larry Wright".