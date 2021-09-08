Leonard Frank Jicha

MENOMONIE - Leonard Frank Jicha, age 93, of Menomonie, WI passed away September 1, 2021 at Neighbors of Dunn County with hospice.

He was born April 25, 1928 on a rural farm in Lawton, ND to Frank and Helen (Hejlik) Jicha.

He attended grade school near Lawton, ND and graduated from Lawton High School.

He joined the Navy in 1945 at the age of 17 and served in the Pacific Ocean Theater aboard the USS Nemasket. He was discharged on December 19, 1947.

Leonard married Laurine Kinney, Oct. 1950 and to this union, he had two daughters, Pamela and Laurie. They later divorced in 1962.

He left North Dakota in February 1952 and moved to Long Beach, CA and remained in Southern California until 1991. He met and married Anita Danberry on April 26, 1991 and moved to her home in Colfax, WI.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Anita; daughters: Pamela (Francis) Davies and Laurie Lanza; grandchildren: Andraya (Brent), Jonathan (Lauren), Natalie, Denise (Kevin), Gabriela and Christian; step-daughter, Barbara (Randy) Dahms; and step-son, Michael (Carolyn) Schlough; step-grandchildren: Heather (Joey), Nathan (Laurel), Sara (John), and Jason (Sarah); brother, Robert (Bonnie) Pecka; and great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank.

Per Leonard's request, no services are planned. Burial will take place at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Connorsville, WI at a later date.

Leonard had a tremendous gift for telling stories and jokes. His witty sense of humor was legendary. While we cherish the time he was here, we will miss him terribly.

