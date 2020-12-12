Menu
Lillian Elizabeth Janc
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Mrs. Lillian Elizabeth Janc

ELKRIDGE, Md. -- Mrs. Lillian Elizabeth Janc (née Helwig), 82, of Elkridge passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.

Lillian was born to parents, Alice and Ervin Helwig, Dec. 25, 1937, in Eau Claire, Wis. She grew up on a dairy farm on Route 85. She had very fond memories of this time in her life. She often reminisced about the warmth of the barn in winter, her work horses Pride and Beauty and the smell of lilac in the summer. Lillian attended Eau Claire High School and graduated in 1956, where her friends called her "Jerry," a name that stuck with her throughout her life. She went on to get a teaching degree at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and began her career in Rice Lake, Wis., teaching first grade, another time in her life that she remembered fondly.

In 1961, Lillian married William Frank Janc Jr., from Chippewa Falls. They met on a ski trip while both attending UW. After Rice Lake, they moved to a suburb of Minneapolis, where Bill began his career at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. After a short post in Minneapolis, the couple moved to Levittown, N.Y., where they had three sons. Her family brought her great joy and her time in New York with small children, was filled with good memories. In 1970, Lillian and family moved to Rockville, Mf., where their daughter, Jeanne, was added to the family. She was so happy to finally have a girl. She dedicated the next 20 years to raising her children and was involved with scouting, sports, the St. Jude parish and the Little Sisters of the Poor. With her children raised, the couple moved to Elkridge, in 2005, where they joined St. Augustine parish.

Lillian is survived by her husband, Bill Janc; her sons, James Janc (spouse, Julie), Thomas Janc (spouse, Donna), Kenneth Janc; and her daughter, Jeanne Cavalier (spouse, Spencer); sister, Eva Dorn; and brother, Eugene Helwig. Lillian has seven grandchildren, that she loved with her whole heart, Justin, Molly, Matthew, Kyle, Sora, Danny and Jameson. We will all miss her so very much.

Finally, Lillian was a woman of faith, who continually upheld her family in prayer. She was ready to go to heaven to be with her savior and we are confident heaven is rejoicing as a good and faithful servant is welcomed into his rest.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, flowers and donations are not necessary.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Mrs Janc. You and your family are forever a part of me. So grateful for your kind smile, family memories, and heartfelt laughter. A great lady.
Chris O'Gwin
Friend
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eugene helwig
Family
November 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Larry and Carol Sprague
November 23, 2020
I'm so glad that you put this in the Eau Claire paper. My husband, Larry, and I live across the road from where Alice and Erv lived. We took over the Sprague Farm back in 1977, when George and Esther moved to town. Esther and Alice were very good friends and I remember Alice. The Wimbishes are both gone now. We are on the third person to live there in 15 years! My sister , Alice Bryce, used to play with Lillian when they were little. So nice to see the comment of how well she liked living on Hwy 85. All the 'old timers' are gone now and the neighbors don't neighbor like they used to. So many new people out in Brunswick, now. So sorry to read of Lillian's passing, but so glad to read her obituary. Our sympathy to all of you.
Larry and Carol Sprague
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results