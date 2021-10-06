Menu
Linda A. Mueller
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Plombon Funeral Home
502 N Broadway St
Stanley, WI

Linda A. Mueller

Linda A. Mueller, 73, of Stanley, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital-Chippewa Falls. She was born on September 16, 1948 to the late James and June (Goodermote) Wilson. Linda grew up in the St. Paul area and married John Saunders in 1967. They later divorced, but stayed in contact. She then married Guy Mueller.

She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, spoiling Miss Kitty, social gatherings, attending church when she could, and especially her favorite bar The Reclaimed (The American Pride). She loved going out to eat, it did not matter where.

She is survived by her four children: Jim (Rhonda) Saunders of Stanley, Mike Sauders of Thorp, Jessica Kayhart of Marshfield and Bonnie Ehlert of Thorp; grandchildren: Sam (Cooper), Anne, Taylor, Tiffany, Tripp, Emily, Lilly (Mitch), Tiffany, Lindsay; two great-grandchildren; her sisters Deb (Stewart) Sarafin of Stanley and Cindy Norton of Anoka MN, and her brother, Steve (Pat) Wilson of St. Paul, MN. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her grandmother Clara Goodermote, husband Guy Mueller, niece Elizabeth Miner.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Plombon Funeral Home with Randy Vandeloo officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service. Inurnment in the Oakland Cemetery will take place at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Faith Evangelical Free Church for all they are doing for the family, Rick from Mesquite in Thorp, Crissy Benzschawel, and Plombon Funeral Home.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Plombon Funeral Home
WI
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Plombon Funeral Home
WI
Plombon Funeral Home
