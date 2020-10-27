Lloyd W. Eckes

Lloyd W. Eckes, 102, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Lloyd was born July 5, 1918, in Marshfield and resided there until he relocated to Chippewa Falls, in 1952.

Lloyd enlisted in the army in World War II and served honorably from 1941 to 1945. After the war he remained active in the Air Force Reserve for 50 years and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

On Feb. 5, 1942, Lloyd married Arnetta Buchberger, in Belleville, Ill. Their marriage was a lifelong partnership of love and devotion which endured for over 75 years. Lloyd was a wonderful father and an inspiration to each of his children and grandchildren.

Lloyd worked for Chippewa Shoe Mfg. Company, for many years and retired as vice president of manufacturing. Lloyd was granted a patent for his design of the cushion collar, in 1969 and received The American Shoe Designer Award for it in 1970. Lloyd was an active member of Holy Ghost Parish and served on the La Crosse Diocese Bishop's Council. Lloyd lived his entire life guided by his strong belief in "faith, family, friends, forever."

Lloyd is survived by four sons, Alan (Ann) of Eau Claire, Jeffrey (Fran) of Appleton, Wis., Jerre (Sue) and Charles (Cindy) both of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Lynette Brigham of Deerfield, Ill., Mary (Steven) Gitelis of Chicago, and Maureen (Morris) Kharasch of Highland Park, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Arnetta, Dec. 30, 2017; and one granddaughter, Virginia McAlister.

A private family memorial service is being planned. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Lloyd's family requests memorials be made to the Irvine Park Endowment Fund at www.yourlegacyforever.org.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.