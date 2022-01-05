Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Mae Bogen
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Lois Mae Bogen

Lois Mae Bogen, 81, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Lois was born to Irene (Blank) and Alfred "Trumie" Schneider, on October 21, 1939, in Chippewa Falls. Lois was raised in Chippewa Falls graduating from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1957. She married Wayne Bogen on July 16, 1960. Lois was employed at the Chicken Hut in Eau Claire as a cook for 13 years. In 1977, she bought Bogies Bar on Canal Street, where she owned and operated until she sold the bar and retired in 2000. Lois was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and was also a member of the Holy Ghost Altar Society.

Lois enjoyed playing cards, trips to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an extremely kindhearted, caring and giving mother and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.

Alfred "Huntz" Schneider; and sister-in-law, Jane Schneider, all of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Toby; husband, Wayne; sisters: Janet (Richard) Begley, Arlene (Robert) Begley, and Donna (Dean) Zenner; and brother, Robert Schneider.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fill Inn Station
Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.