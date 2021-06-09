Lois Mae Swaziek

MENOMONIE - Lois Mae Swaziek, age 92, peacefully passed into eternal life on June 6, 2021.

Lois was born August 26, 1928, to George and Mae (Michels) Richards, the seventh of nine children, near Spring Green, WI. Her childhood was spent on the Richards family farm in the Big Hollow area. She attended Roosevelt Grade School and graduated from Spring Green High School in 1946. Lois married her devoted husband of 64 years, John Lincoln Swaziek, on July 11, 1951, at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green. Together they farmed for 43 years on Hickory Flat in Pulaski Township where they raised their four children. They retired and moved to Muscoda in 1994. Later in life, Lois resided at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI, to be close to her daughter.

A wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Lois loved her family dearly. Lois treasured the special relationships she shared with her sisters and brothers over the years. Lois will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and fun-loving spirit. As a result of her genuine and warm personality, she was loved by many. Lois had the heart of a caregiver and showed her love through the delicious meals she prepared for family and all who visited. She was an exceptional cook and everyone raved about her savory home cooking, especially her delicious pies and desserts. Lois was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Altar Society in Muscoda. She belonged to the Pulaski Homemakers and Community Club, and in retirement, worked as a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul. After moving to Menomonie in 2016, she attended Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her four children: Larry (Chris) Swaziek of Friendship, WI, Dave (Robin) Swaziek of Loves Park, IL, Maureen (Jeff) Fullington of Barnes, WI, and Richard (Lisa Teach) Swaziek of Muscoda, WI. Twelve grandchildren: John Swaziek; Jennifer Merdian, Michele Starczynski; Kristy (Bob) Driscoll, Melissa (Nick) Miramontes; Chad (Jeanna) Fullington, Travis Fullington, Kayla (Jacque Ince) Fullington; Zach Swaziek, Lukas Swaziek, and Miranda Swaziek. Thirteen great-grandchildren. Brothers-in-law: Max Stueber and George McCabe.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Swaziek; granddaughter, Megan Swaziek Wells; siblings and their spouses: Stella (Tony) Bauer, Donald (Arlene) Richards, Bernice Stueber, Wilbur (Maybelle) Richards, Elizabeth Coyne, Norma (Lucius) Davidson, Lyle (Karen) Richards, and Mary Lou McCabe. Sisters//Brothers-in-law: Lucille (Truman) Mulholland; Kate (Robert) Nankee; and Bernard Swaziek.

Funeral services were held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Muscoda.

The family would like to thank the Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice for all of their love and care they provided to Lois.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.