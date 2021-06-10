Lynda Rae (Lund) Hoffmann

STILLWATER, MN -

Lynda Rae (Lund) Hoffmann, 79, of Stillwater, MN returned to her Heavenly home on March 7, 2021. She was born in Menomonie, WI on April 23, 1941 to Einer and Bernice Lund and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1959. She attended the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire and majored in Elementary Education. Lynda was proud to be a "DZ" (a member of Delta Zeta sorority) and to have been named Miss Wisconsin Young Democrat of 1961.

Lynda charted a path for her family as a graduate of the University of WI - Eau Claire as all three of her children also hold degrees from UWEC. It was there at UWEC where she met her husband, Gordon Hoffmann. Lynda and Gordy were married in 1967. Gordy passed just days following their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017.

After college, Lynda began a career as an elementary teacher in Madison, WI and later taught in Richfield, MN. She was a 2nd generation educator following in the footsteps of her mother Bernice Lund, an elementary school teacher and her father Einer Lund, a high school history teacher. Lynda's oldest daughter, Jennifer, made it three generations of Hoffmann/Lund women with careers in education when she too began teaching grade school.

Lynda and Gordy spent the first 13 years of their marriage in Woodbury, MN. They then moved to Lynda's hometown of Menomonie, WI in order to raise their kids in the small, picturesque town. Lynda left teaching in the 1980's to stay home and raise her three children. In the late 80's, she and Gordy purchased Marshall's Drive-Inn root beer stand in Menomonie. Marshall's Drive Inn was an institution for locals. A place where families, teens and teams would gather for a treat after a game, the Friday night races, following the Tuesday band concerts, or Sundays after church. Lynda also worked for UW – Stout at The Pawn dining services in the student Union. This job allowed her to provide insurance for the family and still be around kids and education. There she was better known by the students as the lady with the big hair.

Lynda was passionate about sports. From watching Jennifer cheer on the sidelines at basketball and football games (one of Lynda's favorite pursuits in her own high school years) to Jimmy playing football, basketball, hockey or baseball, or cheering on Andi on the basketball court or softball field, if the kids had a game, Lynda was there. This passion began at an young age when her father, Einer Lund, was the Menomonie High School football and track team coach and continued throughout Lynda's life, long after her the kids' playing careers were over. She always remained true to her Badger football and basketball teams. Sundays in the 90's either had "The Pack" on TV in the fall or "Michael" (Jordan), if it was the spring. More recently, her focus was on her grandkids' soccer or hockey games and frustration over the Timberwolves. She was easily the most engaged grandparent in the stands, always providing a cheer of encouragement.

Lynda is survived by her three children and seven grandchildren: Jennifer Hoffmann Rudh (Jack and Nick), James Hoffmann and wife, Kristi (Cal and Brody) and Andi Johnston and husband, Jeff (Will, AJ, and Eleanor). All who loved her and knew how much she loved them. She is also survived by countless surrogates as Lynda treated everyone as family.

Lynda was laid to rest following a small, private ceremony on March 12, 2021 at Lynda's lifelong church. Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie was one of Lynda's all-time happy places, where she attended service weekly with her family, sang in the choir, played the organ, served as head of the Sunday school program for a term, and celebrated holidays and milestones with her children.

Lynda's celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wilson Creek Inn, Menomonie, WI from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials can be made to:UWEC John Kell Football Endowment, your local Humane Society and Wounded Warrior Project.