Madonna Lyberg

Madonna C. Lyberg, 87, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.

Madonna was born March 26, 1933, in Bauer, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Priscilla (Conrad) Miller.

On Oct. 15, 1955, Madonna married Ennis Lyberg in Knoxville, Iowa.

She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Madonna enjoyed gambling, traveling, and going back to Iowa to see family.

Madonna is survived by four sons, Hugh Lyberg of Eau Claire, Peter (Linda) Lyberg of Mesa, Ariz., Jeff Lyberg of Chippewa Falls, and James Lyberg of New Auburn; one daughter, Rebecca (Brian) Schuebel of Boyd; one brother, Arnold Miller of Denver, Colo.; one sister, Lucille Pitt of Knoxville; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Madonna was preceded in death by her husband, Ennis Oct. 27, 2011; two sons, Donald in infancy and Thomas; her parents; three brothers, Marvin, Leonard, and Raymond Miller; and four sisters, Rosella, Ruth, Lucille and Helen.

Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, and from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
