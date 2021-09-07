Marie Cecilia Dachel-Hall

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Marie Cecilia Dachel-Hall, 55, of Chippewa Falls died on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Marie was born on December 13th, 1965 in Michigan, the daughter of Cecilia and Robert Dachel. She spent her childhood growing up traveling the world as part of a military family in places such as Hawaii, Spain, Washington, Japan, and California. She graduated in 1983 from Chi-Hi and joined the Air Force shortly after.

hile serving in the Air Force, she met the love of her life, Scott Hall. The two quickly fell in love and were married on June 15th, 1985. Together they shared 36 years of marriage.

After Scott retired from the Air Force in 1999, they relocated their family to Chippewa Falls where they have resided since. She worked as a social worker, AODA, and mental health counselor for many years. Marie adored her job and coworkers whom she called "her people." Her impact was profound, and she was a true visualization of how to be a good, loving, and compassionate person.

Marie was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was in a constant pursuit of finding joy and gratitude in every day. One of the sources of great joy was found in being a grandmother and spending time with her "littles." Marie cherished creating and crafting memories, and her children and grandchildren are now blessed to be given her scrapbooks and countless photos. Her positive spirit, courage, and unwavering faith has been an inspiration to many.

Marie is survived by her devoted husband, Scott; daughters: Briana (Brett) Vavra of Chippewa Falls and Lauren Hall (Neil Hebert) of San Luis Obispo, CA; three grandchildren: Cecilia, Cambria, and Cuddyer Vavra; sister, Judy Schultze of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Bonnie Kolodge of Lake Park, MN; three nieces: Kennedy and Emerson Schultze of Chippewa Falls and Kim Kummer of Lake Park, MN; and nephew, Micheal Kolodge of Duluth, MN.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Cecilia Dachel; brother, Robert J. Dachel; and brother-in-law, Randi Schultze.

Marie's family would like to thank the staff at the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center in Eau Claire, along with countless family and friends that showed their support, especially throughout the past two years. Your messages of hope and prayers kept her fighting, and she never felt alone along this journey. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 8th at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Holy Ghost will recite the rosary at 4 p.m., and there will be a Christian Vigil service at 5:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 9th at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral mass. Luncheon to follow the mass.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com