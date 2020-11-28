Marion E. Frank

Marion E. Frank, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital. She lived a long and happy life and put a smile on the faces of those around her. If you've ever had the privilege to meet Marion Frank, you might have had a hard time guessing her age because she acted so young, even during her last days of life.

Marion was born in Eau Claire Aug. 10, 1928, and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School where she was a beautiful homecoming queen. She birthed and raised three sons, Steve, Mike, and Dan, whom she was very proud of and loved dearly. She was surrounded by and loved by her ever growing family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she enjoyed going on adventures with and bragging about. She was very proud of her family and her Norwegian heritage.

Marion spent much of her time rooting for her favorite sports teams and playing games with her friends at the VA and she especially enjoyed rubbing it in if her team won or if she won. She had a wonderful sense of humor and even enjoyed a friendly banter. She lived with a certain flair to life, whether it be the flashy sports car that she drove in her retired years, the matching outfits that she wore, or the loud cheers that you'd hear if you were anywhere near her family's sporting events and activities.

She enjoyed being outdoors, feeling the sun on her skin, talking and joking with her family and friends, fishing, Elvis Presley and country music, handsome men, her beagles and cats, hot dogs, high heels, fast cars, and hugs.

A few traits that Marion will be remembered by most are her optimism, unconditional love, humor, authenticity and gratefulness. She looked at life through a positive lens and with a sense of humor which helped her to overcome the many obstacles and losses placed in her path. She was so thankful for everything done for her and given to her and she let you know that she loved you every chance that she got. When she loved you, she loved you without conditions and had your back no matter what. She also expressed herself freely and authentically without the fear of rejection or concern for popularity.

In her last days, she showed us all how to pass on with courage as she let go with peace and surrendered to her faith. She genuinely expressed how grateful she was for her long life filled with love and she took the chance to proactively say goodbye to her loved ones. She talked about and reflected on her life while saying goodbye and expressed that she was ready for the next chapter when the time came to let go of this one.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Gail), Mike, and Dan (Nancy); as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the many other lives that she has touched.

She was proceeded by her mom and dad, Martin and Emma Ramberg; siblings, Gladys Powers, Otis Ramberg, and Josephine Rawlings; and daughter-in-law, Julie Frank.

A family graveside service and celebration of her life is being planned at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving her family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.