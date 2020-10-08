Marlene D. Stewart

Marlene D. Stewart, 98, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

She was born April 24, 1922, to Anna (Lindenthaler) and Walter Glenz. She was raised in Fall Creek, and attended Fall Creek High School. On Aug. 17, 1940, she married Maynard Stewart in Decorah, Iowa. They resided in Chippewa Falls, until 1970, when they moved to La Crosse. They returned to Chippewa Falls in 1981. Maynard passed away May 10, 2005. Marlene moved into the Chippewa Manor Apts. in 2012, where she made many friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Bonny (Thomas) Frederick, Linda (Frank) Rushmann, all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Jill (Jeff) Nielsen of Noonan, Ga., Mark (Desiree) Frederick of Irmo, S.C., Christian (Laura) Rushmann of Chippewa Falls, Heidi (Jeff) Heinze of River Falls, Ahnalese Rushmann of Minneapolis; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Logan, and Sydney Nielsen, Lauren Lehn, Katie Rushmann, Ryan Pease, Parker and River Heinze; and a great-great-granddaughter, Austyn Nielsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maynard; and two sisters, Ione DuVall and Virginia Randall.

Marlene will be laid to rest next to her husband, in a private family ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Chippewa Manor for their care, kindness and friendship, given to Marlene over the past eight years. You were like a second family to her. Also, special thank you to the third floor staff at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital for their care and compassion in Marlene's final days.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.