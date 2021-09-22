Marlys M. Jimos

MENOMONIE - Marlys Mae Jimos, age 84, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living.

She was born July 18, 1937, in Menomonie, WI. She was raised on a farm with no running water in a home heated only by a wood stove a short time after the Great Depression. She attended a one-room schoolhouse, Evergreen School, before attending and graduating from the original Menomonie High School. After graduation, she attended technical school and went on to become the secretary to the Menomonie Superintendent of Schools, William "Bill" Terrell.

Marlys married George Jimos on August 8, 1959, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Soon after they were married, they built their lifelong home on Tainter Lake. In 1968 they brought their first adopted son Marc home. It was flag day and Marlys always commented on how they had put all the flags out that day in celebration of bringing their first child home. Three years later, they ignored a blizzard and drove to and from Eau Claire to pick up their second adopted son, Jason.

Marlys was a stay-at-home mom until Marc and Jason were in high school. She returned to work at UW-Stout as a secretary in the Restaurant and Tourism Management Graduate Studies Department. She loved her years at UW-Stout and the lifelong friendships that she formed with the professors and students. After retirement, she was active as a volunteer at the Menomonie Senior Center and Peace Lutheran Church. In addition to her volunteer work, she was an unselfish caregiver for many family members and friends.

Marlys was an excellent bowler, bridge player, cook, gardener, canner, bird lover, and loving owner of two Shih Tzus: Kibby and Chloe. She loved her time at Tainter Lake with her children and grandchildren, fishing, boating, and swimming. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Bakke and Esther (Behling); husband George Jimos; brother John Bakke; and sister Marion (Ray) Hammond.

She is survived by her son Marc, Green Bay, WI, Jason, Orono, MN; grandchildren: Sophia Jimos, Lexington, KY, Max Jimos, Green Bay, WI, Tesia Stevens-Fabry, Green Bay, WI, Sean Fabry, Milwaukee, WI; sister-in-law Carol Bakke, Menomonie, WI.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Our House Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There was visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial was in Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com