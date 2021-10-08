Menu
Mary Louise Manny
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Mary Louise Manny

Mary Louise Manny, 75, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence.

Mary Louise was born April 24, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Gaylon M. and Irene (Trybulski) Gorman.

Mary Louise owned and operated Affairs to Remember in Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake and Menomonie and also owned Naughty but Nice. She also had her pilot's license.

Mary Louise is survived by two grandsons, Christopher Haider and Ethan Haider; and other relatives and friends.

Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Manny; one daughter, Colleen Patrice Haider; her parents; and one sister, Kathleen Gorman-Philips.

Per Mary Louise's requests, there will be no services. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.
Marylouise was so much fun to be around. Colleen and her boys were her world. I know that when her time to leave this earth came, Colleen was there to guide her home. Rest In Peace Mary...... until we meet again
Kelly
October 29, 2021
Mary louise was and will always be one of a kind. I loved working for her and Colleen at the bridal shop but most of all as Colleen and I grew up together thru grade school and high school the stories we shared about Mary were priceless and full of laughs. I know she is with Colleen living it up and getting there nails done. Rest in peace together ladies and live it up in heaven
Jocelyn Zenner
Friend
October 10, 2021
