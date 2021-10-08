Mary Louise Manny

Mary Louise Manny, 75, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence.

Mary Louise was born April 24, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Gaylon M. and Irene (Trybulski) Gorman.

Mary Louise owned and operated Affairs to Remember in Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake and Menomonie and also owned Naughty but Nice. She also had her pilot's license.

Mary Louise is survived by two grandsons, Christopher Haider and Ethan Haider; and other relatives and friends.

Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Manny; one daughter, Colleen Patrice Haider; her parents; and one sister, Kathleen Gorman-Philips.

Per Mary Louise's requests, there will be no services. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.