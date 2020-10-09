Mary T. (Schneider) Gross

Mary T. (Schneider) Gross, 92, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie.

Mary was born Dec. 31, 1927, in St. Cloud, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Will) Schneider.

On Aug. 7, 1954, Mary married Lester H. Gross at St. Dominic's Church in Sheboygan, Wis. She was a member of St. Dominic's and St. Charles Church.

Mary worked for many years at Kohler Company as a secretary.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very devoted to the Blessed Mother, Mary.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Jill (Peter) Doermann of Chippewa Falls and Jean Gentry of Chandler, Ariz; one son, Dave (Tammy) Gross of Rochester, Minn.; one stepsister, Margory Oldenburg of Neenah, Wis.; one stepbrother, Gordon (Fran) Schneider of Sheboygan; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; one brother, LaVerne Schneider; two stepbrothers, Kenneth Schneider and Harvey Mihm; and two stepsisters, Patricia Van Der Jagt and Arlene Zajkowski.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum in Sheboygan, 902 North Ave., Sheboygan, Wis., 53083, at a later date.

Friends may call from noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12m at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

Mary's family would like to express their gratitude to Lake Hallie Memory Care and St. Joseph's Hospice.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.