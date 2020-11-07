Menu
Search
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Ulry

Mary M. Ulry

Mary M. Ulry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Mary was born in Chippewa Falls, to May Elaine (Sneen) and William Kukuk. Mary spent her life in Chippewa Falls. Mary is survived by a brother, Lloyd (Karen) Kukuk; children, Troy Ulry, Judy Ulry, Karrie (Karl) Knopps and Ronnie Introwitz all of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and special friend, Pierre LaForte. Proceeded in death by parents, May Elaine (Sneen) and William Kukuk; brother, William (Billy)Kukuk; first husband, Richard Ulry; and second husband, Donald Introwitz. Mary spent many years enjoying life doing the things she enjoyed most, painting, yard work, planting flowers and helping those in need of a helping hand. Mary was a lifetime member and spent many years as an active member of the Lake Hallie Sportsmans Club. A celebration of life is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Lake Hallie Sportsmans Club. All friends and family are welcome. A small graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.