Matthew J. Martin

CHIPPEWA - Matthew J. Martin, 50, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Matt was born October 14, 1970 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Patrick and Mary (Monpas) Martin. He was an equipment operator for A-1 Excavating.

Matt enjoyed 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, going to his cabin and drinking beers with his friends. He loved his nieces and nephews. Matt was the best backhoe operator around.

Matt is survived by his girlfriend, Dana Miller of Chippewa Falls and her children, Novalie and Everett; his mother, Mary Martin of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Shawn (Stacey) Martin of Prior Lake, MN, Travis (Melissa) Martin and Randy (Katy) Martin both of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Kelly (Donald, Jr.) Jackelen of Chippewa Falls; eight nieces and nephews, Breyden, Ella, Greta, Madalyn, Lydia, Leah, Jackson and Charlize; and other relatives and friends.

Matt was preceded in death his father, Patrick on July 28, 2016

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, June 28 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in the town of Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com