Maynard George Stoehr, age 91, of Oregon, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. He was a longtime resident of Oregon and touched the lives of many with his cheery smile and willingness to help out with whatever needed to be done.

He was born on May 21, 1930, in Stanley, Wisconsin, the son of Wenzel and Jennie (Gerrits) Stoehr. Maynard graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in Chippewa Falls in 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country in the Korean Conflict from April 1952-1953.

Maynard began his life of public service with the Wisconsin State Patrol (1955-1969). Starting in January of 1956, he worked patrol in Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, and St. Croix counties, before becoming a Supervisor (1959-1965) of troopers in Rock, Green, Grant, Lafayette, Dane and Walworth counties. Maynard then attended the Northwestern University Police Management program (1965-1966) which allowed him to become the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy course director at Fort McCoy where he could mold the future generation of troopers (1966-1969). He worked as a Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Department program analyst (1969-1971) and then as a Wisconsin Office of Highway Safety program analyst (1971-1981). His final posting was as the Director of the Wisconsin Office for Highway Safety Community Service in 1982, and held that position until his retirement in 1989. During his tenure as Director, he was a driving force behind child vehicle safety policies that continue to protect children to this day. When he retired, Maynard took a tour guide position with Holiday Travel which allowed him to continue meeting and helping others while at the same time allowing he and his wife, Ina, to travel and see the world together.

Maynard also served his community as a trustee on the Oregon Village Board (1971-1974 and 1980-1984) and served as the Oregon Police Commission president for 20 years. He was an active member of the Holy Mother of Consolation Parish, and served on the parish council (1971-1977 and 2014-2018).

Maynard was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, VFW Post No. 10273 in Oregon, American Legion Post No. 385 in Verona, Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club, Wisconsin State Patrol Alumni Association, Wisconsin Highway Safety Coordinator Association and the Oregon Rolling Meadows Cooperative Board of Directors. One would be hard pressed to recall a time when Maynard missed a meeting.

To Maynard, family was most important. He truly enjoyed every family event, he helped his children and grandchildren whenever and however he could, and Maynard always demonstrated care and love for all. Maynard always chose to do the right thing the right way. He was a great husband and father. Maynard made those around him better and made the world a better place. He will be sorely missed.

Maynard is survived by his children, Steve (Lori) Stoehr, Tom (Laurie) Stoehr, Judy (Roger) Rufener, Jean (Jim) Novak and Bob (Mary) Stoehr; 12 grandchildren, Daniel (Caitlin) Stoehr, Andrew (Alyssa) Stoehr, Kelsi (Tom) Gard, Kate (Jason) Hanson, Dennis (Ashley) Rufener, Mark (Soraya) Rufener, Brian (Melissa) Rufener, Michael (Ashley) Sweno, Nick (Sara) Novak, Jeremy (Kara) Stoehr, Ryan Stoehr and Erica (Anthony) Marten; and nine great-grandchildren, Keagan, Emerson, Brantley, Ashton, Ellie, Gianna, Connor, Leo and Juniper. He is also survived by four sisters, Evelyn Arntz, LaVonne Marquie, Joyce (Phil) Larkowski and Mary Lou (Dave) Roth.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ina Stoehr; his parents, Wenzel and Jennie Stoehr; and sister, Elaine Williams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial with military rites will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oregon. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, and at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Maynard's children would like to extend their gratitude to the entire team at St. Mary's Care Center for their compassionate care of Maynard. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

