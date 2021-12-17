Menu
Michael J. Mayer
Michael J. Mayer

EAU CLAIRE - Michael J. Mayer, 57, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Mike was born January 26, 1964 in Eau Claire, the son of John and Ethel (Erderly) Mayer. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and the U.S. Army for 12 years serving 22 years total. He was an E7 sergeant in the Army.

Mike enjoyed buying and selling cars, hunting, fishing, boating, and riding his motorcycle, collector of many things, he was a very friendly and outgoing guy, but most of all, he cherished spending time with his granddaughter. He was an EMT and a volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed going to the River Inn Bar and being the life of the party.

Mike is survived by three sons: Johnathon Mayer of Milwaukee, Matt (Kasey) Mayer of Chippewa Falls and Tyler Mayer of Plymouth, MN; one daughter, Angela Mayer of Rockford, IL; two brothers: David Mayer of Eau Claire and Daniel Mayer of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Deborah Mayer of Chippewa Falls; and one granddaughter, Nicole Mayer.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
Sorry to hear of this. I didn't know Mike in our adult lives, but I always remembered him as a really nice guy from junior high and high school.
Vern Knox
School
December 17, 2021
