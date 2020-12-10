Menu
Michael D. Price
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Michael D. Price

Michael D. Price, 61, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home while under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

He was born Jan. 14, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, to Elizabeth (Gordon) and Thomas Price. He grew up in Oshkosh, Wis., and graduated from Oshkosh North High School, class of 1977.

On Oct. 6, 1979, he married his high school sweetheart, Diane Vink. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Eau Claire, where Mike worked at Menard's for 24 years. He then started his own contracting/remodeling business, Antler Builders LLC. His heart truly went into every job and his customers always ended up becoming good friends of his.

Mike's favorite pastime was hunting and working on building projects. He felt at peace walking through the woods and being outdoors. He loved going to his cabin near Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., where he would spend hours sitting in his tree stand and enjoying the sounds. He had also taken many trips out west elk hunting.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Diane, of Chippewa Falls; sons, Jesse (Whitney) of Bloomer, Bradley (Megan) of DeForest; his mother, Elizabeth Price of Winneconne, Wis.; siblings, his twin sister, Christina (Shane) Poad of Winneconne, Jeffrey (Kim) Price of Omro, Wis., Deborah (Lee) Konitzer of Larsen, Tracy (Chris Thurnau) Price of Albany; and one precious granddaughter, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his mother and father-in-law, Arcile "Sue" and Roger Vink.

A private family service will be held with a celebration of life at a later time.

Memorials in Mike's honor are appreciated and may be sent to the Marshfield Clinic Angel Fund, 1000 N. Oak Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449; or online at www.marshfieldclinic.org/giving/angel-fund; or to St. Joseph's Hospice, 2661 County Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
I am so sorry to hear about Mikes passing and can see by how beautifully written the obituary is, he will be missed very much by his family and friends. I have not seen Mike in a very long time, but have fond memories of growing up near Mike and Chris when their family lived on Sunnyview near Island View Drive in Oshkosh. There was an empty field between our houses then that gave us a big area to build forts and play in the marshy woods. I will never forget the time I was at their house playing and my dog Butch followed me, without me knowing it. The snow was very deep and as we crossed the field to go home, he wounded himself on a stick in the snow, it was a big deal at the time, he ended up being fine, just one of those memories you never forget. I just wanted to send a message to say how sorry I am for your loss and share a quick memory I had of Mike and Chris growing up. Sending you my thoughts and prayers. ❤ Neighbors and from the class of 1977.
Cindy Schroeder-Herbert
Friend
December 15, 2020
I know he'll be truly missed and
I'll be praying for you all that God gives you comfort while you walk through this valley. -class of 1977
Vicki (Wulff) Koch
Classmate
December 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Mike put up a good fight. I will remember his kindness and that he always wanted to help others.
Judy Moe. Neighbor
December 11, 2020
Lots of great memories and good times I will remember sharing with mike both professionally and personally. You will be missed but never forgotten
Kevin Dahl
Kevin Dahl
Friend
December 9, 2020
