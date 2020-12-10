Michael D. Price

Michael D. Price, 61, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home while under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

He was born Jan. 14, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, to Elizabeth (Gordon) and Thomas Price. He grew up in Oshkosh, Wis., and graduated from Oshkosh North High School, class of 1977.

On Oct. 6, 1979, he married his high school sweetheart, Diane Vink. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Eau Claire, where Mike worked at Menard's for 24 years. He then started his own contracting/remodeling business, Antler Builders LLC. His heart truly went into every job and his customers always ended up becoming good friends of his.

Mike's favorite pastime was hunting and working on building projects. He felt at peace walking through the woods and being outdoors. He loved going to his cabin near Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., where he would spend hours sitting in his tree stand and enjoying the sounds. He had also taken many trips out west elk hunting.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Diane, of Chippewa Falls; sons, Jesse (Whitney) of Bloomer, Bradley (Megan) of DeForest; his mother, Elizabeth Price of Winneconne, Wis.; siblings, his twin sister, Christina (Shane) Poad of Winneconne, Jeffrey (Kim) Price of Omro, Wis., Deborah (Lee) Konitzer of Larsen, Tracy (Chris Thurnau) Price of Albany; and one precious granddaughter, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his mother and father-in-law, Arcile "Sue" and Roger Vink.

A private family service will be held with a celebration of life at a later time.

Memorials in Mike's honor are appreciated and may be sent to the Marshfield Clinic Angel Fund, 1000 N. Oak Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449; or online at www.marshfieldclinic.org/giving/angel-fund; or to St. Joseph's Hospice, 2661 County Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

