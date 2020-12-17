Michael 'Mike' L. Wolfe

Michael "Mike" L. Wolfe, 58, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

He was born Aug. 9, 1962, in Chippewa Falls, to Don and Kay (Theisen) Wolfe. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1980.

In his younger years, Mike worked at SFR Industries, Indianhead Plating, Chippewa Welding and drove gravel trucks contracted by the State of Wisconsin. He returned to the family farm in 1990, and over the next 30 years, built his own cash cropping business. He was a top-notch welder and fabricator, and a perfectionist on every project he did. He loved living in the town of Lafayette, on his great-grandfather's original homestead, and he was proud of his well-maintained line of machinery and the improvements he made to his farm.

Mike lived for hunting. He spent the year preparing for bow and gun season and the chase for the next big buck, and in the off season he hunted coyotes. He was a crack shot, taking down a trophy buck on the run at 400 yards, and a turkey at 640 yards. He enjoyed all of the hunting parties with family and friends, and teaching his sons, Jesse and Corey, to be avid hunters as well.

Mike will be dearly missed by his two sons, Jesse of Chippewa Falls, Corey (Daniele) of Fall Creek; his father and stepmother, Don (Bonnie) Wolfe of Chippewa Falls; his sister, Sherry (Bob) Sippel of Valrico, Fla.; and his grandchildren, Carson and Lily. Mike also treasured his lifelong friendships with Todd Kremenauer, Don Albrecht, Chris Lancette, Frank Dulian, Weiner Goettl, Dan Green, Lance Modl, and John and Albert Brick.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay; and his brother, Larry.

Due to COVID, no service will be held at this time. Mike will be laid to rest at Prairie View Cemetery, with a private family graveside service.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the wonderful staff at Marshfield and Sacred Heart hospitals, who cared for Mike.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

In lieu of donations or memorials, please keep the family in your thoughts and share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.