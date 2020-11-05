Micheal Claude Mickelson

Micheal Claude Mickelson passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born April 19, 195, to Clarence (Gib) and Lucie Mickelson. He grew up in the town of Sigel and graduated from Cadott High School in 1969.

He joined the U.S. Army and proudly fought for his country in Vietnam for three years.

Mike carried on the Mickelson heritage of stone masonry.

He was truly a master of this craft! His beautiful brick and stone works of art are showcased in homes and parks across Wisconsin.

Mike loved murder mysteries and the Green Bay Packers! (However, the Wisconsin Badgers ranked high on his list, too.)

There was always a story to be told, infused with his quick-wit and dry sense of humor!

Fishing and cooking were two of Mike's passions! He shared his baked goods and catches at many a fish fry. His specialties included apple pies, banana bread and "shish kabobs-without the shish"- because they were made in foil packets without skewers.

Michael C. Mickelson always claimed that the only hell that his Mama ever raised was HIM! True enough!

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Gib and Lucie Mickelson; and his sister, Ruth Pharris.

He will be greatly missed by his son, Micheal Decker (fiancée, Sam Schultz);

as well as his sisters, Mary Deardorff (Dan), Elaine Bowe (Steve) and Johanne Pfaff (Rick); and brother-in-law, Al Pharris.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk St. in Spooner where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Pastor Michael Main will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

For additional information, please contact the Spooner Funeral Home at 715-635-8919 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.