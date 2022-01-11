Nancy Knoll

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Nancy Knoll, 91, passed away December 23, 2021. She was born to the late Orrin and Emma (Tiegen) Turner in Winona, Minnesota.

Nancy spent her childhood in Winona and went to Winona Teachers College. She met Harold Knoll and they married in 1951 and in 1967 built a home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and settled down there for 45 years. Nancy worked for Chippewa County Department of Aging until retirement in 1992. She then became an active volunteer for The American Red Cross where she helped many people throughout the country who were devastated by natural disasters, until 2010. She was also a member of the Friends of the Lake Wissota State Park and Trinity United Methodist church. She will be remembered fondly by all those whose lives she touched.

Nancy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Harold Knoll; brothers: Gerald (Arlone) Turner, Roger (Harriet) Turner; brother-in-law, Everett (Marjorie) Knoll; sister-in-law Melva (Ervin) Schmidt; son-in-law, Fred Munyer.

Survivors include sons: Stuart (Avery), Jeff (Vanessa) Knoll; daughter, Pamela (Fred, deceased) Munyer; grandchildren: Kathy Long; Jackie Spence; Heather DeFrank; Alexandra Munyer (Varner), Mitch Stewart, Tucker Smith; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A service will be held for Harold and Nancy Knoll at Fort Snelling this summer.