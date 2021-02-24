Norman E. Ford

Norman E. Ford, 77, of Chippewa Falls passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Norm was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Clyde and Irma (Melville) Ford.

On Nov. 15, 1969, Norman married Yvonne Bowe at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden.

Norm served in the U.S. Navy for four years on the U.S.S. Lucid. He also worked for the Chippewa Falls Water Dept., and owned and operated Norm's Starter and Alternator Svc.

Norm was a member of the American Legion and Forest History.

Norm is survived by his wife of 51 years, Yvonne; his daughters, Kimberly, and Rebecca Ford, both of Chippewa Falls; granddaughter, Sierra Murphy; and great-grandson, Hudson Kiutukcief; he is also survived by his brother, George (Carol) Ford of St. Paul, Minn.; sister, Nancy LaVelle of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law, Esther Ford of St. Paul, and Elaine Ford of Chippewa Falls; mother-in-law, Mary H. Bowe of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ronald, Dayton, Arthur, and Arnold; two sisters, Betty Martell, and Jean Kirchoff; and his father-in-law, Paul P. Bowe.

Norm's full and true love was his great-grandson, Hudson, giving him gator rides and tractor rides.

He had a passion for camping and fishing. He was the beloved maintenance man at the family campground. He loved to tinker with his Hit and Miss engines and displaying them at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Norm is going to be sadly missed by everyone. His famous words were "Don't worry about Ole Normy, Normy can take care of Normy."

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.