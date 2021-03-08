Patricia A. Grosvold

Patricia A. Grosvold, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Patricia was born March 4, 1936, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Francis and Gertrude (Magadance) Hagman.

On March 2, 1957, Patricia married Philip Grosvold at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire. She worked as a receptionist/switchboard operator for Midelfort Clinic.

Patricia enjoyed traveling, shopping, boating, snowmobiling, gardening, going to the casino, entertaining family and friends, spending time at their home on Lake Wissota and riding in their antique De Soto. She was very devoted to her family.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Philip; two sons, David (Jane) Grosvold of La Crosse and Steven (Caroline) Grosvold of Holmen; two daughters, Suzanne (Jeffrey) O'Driscoll of Eau Claire and Ann (Randall) Dyer of Eagan, Minn.; one brother, Jerome (Dianne) Hagman of Marshfield; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald, and Francis Hagman; and two sisters, Sister Marguerite Hagman, and Mary Bombera.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, March 13, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Burial of cremains will be at a later date. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Saturday, March 13, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

Patricia's family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice team for their care and compassion.

n lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name may be given to Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

Live streaming of the service will be available on the Horan Funeral Home website. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.