Patrick D. Barber

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI - Patrick D. Barber, 57, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the village of Lake Hallie.

Pat was born February 1, 1965 in Bakersfield, CA, the son of Alfred and Donna Rae (Way) Barber.

On October 19, 2010, Pat married Mandie Steinke in Eau Claire. He was a member of English Lutheran Church of Bateman. He was a self-employed drywaller and painter.

Pat enjoyed camping, motorcycles, traveling, country rides and loved his work and music, especially his wife, children and grandchildren.

Pat is survived by his wife, Mandie; children: Patrick C. Barber (Jasmine Benitez) of Menomonie, Angel (Clayton) Kolechek of Cadott, Vaughn Dekan of Chippewa Falls, Lyla Barber of Chippewa Falls and Winter Barber of Chippewa Falls; his mother, Donna Rae in Bakersfield, CA; and siblings: Carl (Morgan) Barber and Doreen Maddox, both of Bakersfield, CA; and two grandchildren: Weston and Colette.

Pat was preceded in death by one stepson, Elijah; and his father.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at English Lutheran Church of Bateman in the town of LaFayette. Pastor Rick Biedermann will be officiating.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com