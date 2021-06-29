Patsy D. Klinger

EAGLE POINT - Patsy D. Klinger, 89, of the Town of Eagle Point, Chippewa Falls died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.

She was born June 7, 1932 in Edgerton, WI to Rudolph and Anna Mae (Steele) Riedel. She grew up in the Edgerton and Camp Douglas areas and graduated from Camp Douglas High School.

While working at Klinger Farms picking sweet corn, Patsy met Dennis Klinger. They later married on March 20, 1953, at St John's Lutheran Church in Eagleton. They continued working side by side on the farm gardening, raising mink, potatoes and their children. Even after retirement Patsy would often be found greeting customers at the store.

Patsy was very social and loved to play cards and talk smart. In her younger years she enjoyed many adventures with their wide circle of friends. She especially enjoyed playing in Sheepshead tournaments. She was a member of the St. John's Ladies Aide and Eagle Point Women's Club. She was active in the community and loved wintering in South Padre Island, TX with Dennis. Most of all she cherished visits from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was very involved in their lives.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Dennis; children: Susan (Gerald) Walloch of The Villages, FL, Duane (Mona) Klinger of Bloomer, Mary (Gerald) Amelse of Chippewa Falls, Sandra Rasmussen of Bloomer, and Kathie (Rocky) Berg of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Joe, Mark, Tia, Max, Brent, Troy, Laura, Justin, Travis, Tonya, Tanner, and Taylor; 25 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John; grandson, Brandon; and siblings, Ione, John, and Sherry.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Eagleton with Rev. Philip Pitt officiating. Burial will follow in Eagleton Cemetery. Luncheon served after services at the Eagleton Town Hall.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, and one hour prior to the service Friday at church.

The family would like to thank Pastor Pitt for his home visits to minister to Pat and their beloved dog Joe. A special thanks to her caregivers that made it possible for her to stay in her home.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.