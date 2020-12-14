Paul D. Sneen

Paul D. Sneen, 72, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Born in Chippewa Falls, Sept. 3, 1948, to Paul E. and Catherine M. (Lane) Sneen. Paul graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School with the class of 1966. He married Cheryl Miller Sept. 15, 1971.

Paul found his career calling working as an AODA counselor for almost 30 years. Throughout those years, he touched the lives of many people struggling to conquer alcohol and other substance addictions. He took an immense amount of pride in helping these individuals and their families work to heal and overcome these issues.

Those who knew Paul well, knew of his love of hunting, fishing, and tinkering in the garage on various projects. His charm and sense of humor endeared him to his friends and family. He had a special bond with his best fishing buddy, Mike, and his best dog buddy, Puff, who waited for him at the Rainbow Bridge.

Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl; daughters, Sheri (Mike) Sliva, Nichole (Wade) Hartung, and Paula Sneen; granddaughter, Jenna (Tanner) Hulback; stepgrandson, Eric Hartung; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Emmalyn Hulback; sisters, Paulette Chauncey and Tammy Sneen; brothers, James (Patricia) Sneen, Richard (Jean) Sneen; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Remembering you is easy as we do it every day, missing you is a heartache that will never go away.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Father Justin Kizewksi will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, Chippewa County, Wis.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.