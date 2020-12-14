Menu
Paul D. Sneen
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Paul D. Sneen

Paul D. Sneen, 72, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Born in Chippewa Falls, Sept. 3, 1948, to Paul E. and Catherine M. (Lane) Sneen. Paul graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School with the class of 1966. He married Cheryl Miller Sept. 15, 1971.

Paul found his career calling working as an AODA counselor for almost 30 years. Throughout those years, he touched the lives of many people struggling to conquer alcohol and other substance addictions. He took an immense amount of pride in helping these individuals and their families work to heal and overcome these issues.

Those who knew Paul well, knew of his love of hunting, fishing, and tinkering in the garage on various projects. His charm and sense of humor endeared him to his friends and family. He had a special bond with his best fishing buddy, Mike, and his best dog buddy, Puff, who waited for him at the Rainbow Bridge.

Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl; daughters, Sheri (Mike) Sliva, Nichole (Wade) Hartung, and Paula Sneen; granddaughter, Jenna (Tanner) Hulback; stepgrandson, Eric Hartung; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Emmalyn Hulback; sisters, Paulette Chauncey and Tammy Sneen; brothers, James (Patricia) Sneen, Richard (Jean) Sneen; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Remembering you is easy as we do it every day, missing you is a heartache that will never go away.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Father Justin Kizewksi will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, Chippewa County, Wis.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Paul Sneen. Paul was a fun, nice and always willing to help someone. I was a neighbor of Paul and family for a number of years. He loved to snowblow out his neighbors. Thank you Paul for all you´ve done.
Beth Nowak
December 18, 2020
Paul will be missed by me very much...I caught my first walleye with him and his daughter Sheri...I can't say enough... Good times..
Patrick McKillip
December 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Paul was a very kind and charring person.
Christine Sonnentag
December 15, 2020
