Pauline 'Polly' L. Leikvoll

Pauline "Polly" L. Leikvoll, 88, of Chippewa Falls died from COVID-19 Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care and while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Polly was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Superior, Wis., to Martha (Marshall) and Anthony Raschke.

On Aug. 26, 1950, she married John T. Leikvoll, at St. Adelbert Catholic Church in Superior, and they resided in the Village of Superior for 37 years, raising their children, Pat, Gloria, and John, before moving to Chippewa Falls in 1987, to enjoy their retirement years. Polly and John enjoyed salmon fishing every fall for 35 years at the Cranberry River in Herbster, Wis., off the shores of Lake Superior. Closer to home, Polly was an active member of Holy Ghost Church, and stayed busy attending her grandchildren's various activities. Her door was always open for the grandkids to visit, which many did often, especially since Grandma Polly always had fresh baked goods ready and waiting! John preceded Polly in death March 1, 2011.

Polly is survived by daughters, Patricia (Mike) Spielman of Chippewa Falls, Gloria (John) Lee of Cadott, and son, John (Anne) Leikvoll of Superior. She's further survived by sister, Irene Hoag of Superior; and grandchildren, Daniel (Monica) Powell of Superior, Mark Rajanen of Chippewa Falls, Jeff (Sherry) Rajanen of Woodbury, Minn., Tony Leikvoll of Superior, John Lee of Chippewa Falls, Carrie (Jake) Riggs of Alberton, Mont., Amanda Leikvoll of Superior, Brett Belanger of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Connor and Orion Powell, Kiran and Kessa Lee, Anthony Leikvoll, Roman Belanger, and Anders Rajanen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John.

A private funeral service will be held for close family only, and Polly will be laid to rest next to her husband, at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

The funeral will be live-streamed and webcasted on the funeral home website on Polly's obituary page at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Pauline-Leikvoll.

Polly's family would like to thank the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care for the wonderful care, friendship and love they provided her; and to the St. Croix Hospice staff for their kindness and care shown to her in her final days.

Memorials may go to the Alzheimer's Association, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

